Wall street estimates Earnings report Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Earnings results for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.35.

Fate Therapeutics last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics has generated ($1.52) earnings per share over the last year (($2.12) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Fate Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.13) to ($2.49) per share. Fate Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Fate Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fate Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $113.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.11%. The high price target for FATE is $145.00 and the low price target for FATE is $76.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fate Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.79, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $113.25, Fate Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 33.1% from its current price of $85.08. Fate Therapeutics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Fate Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

In the past three months, Fate Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,814,500.00 in company stock. 18.58% of the stock of Fate Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 98.69% of the stock of Fate Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE



Earnings for Fate Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.13) to ($2.49) per share. The P/E ratio of Fate Therapeutics is -40.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fate Therapeutics is -40.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fate Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 19.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here