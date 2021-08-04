How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Earnings results for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

Federal Realty Investment Trust last issued its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has generated $4.52 earnings per share over the last year ($1.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.7. Earnings for Federal Realty Investment Trust are expected to grow by 11.42% in the coming year, from $4.73 to $5.27 per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Federal Realty Investment Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 844-512-2921 with passcode “13721508”.

Analyst Opinion on Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Federal Realty Investment Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $111.15, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.65%. The high price target for FRT is $131.00 and the low price target for FRT is $75.00. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Federal Realty Investment Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $111.15, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a forecasted downside of 4.6% from its current price of $116.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.61%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Federal Realty Investment Trust has been increasing its dividend for 49 years. The dividend payout ratio of Federal Realty Investment Trust is 93.81%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Federal Realty Investment Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 80.46% in the coming year. This indicates that Federal Realty Investment Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

In the past three months, Federal Realty Investment Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Federal Realty Investment Trust is held by insiders. 85.50% of the stock of Federal Realty Investment Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT



Earnings for Federal Realty Investment Trust are expected to grow by 11.42% in the coming year, from $4.73 to $5.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Federal Realty Investment Trust is 76.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.22. The P/E ratio of Federal Realty Investment Trust is 76.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.89. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a P/B Ratio of 3.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here