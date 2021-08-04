may delivered a positive earnings surprise FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

Earnings results for FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.2.

FLEETCOR Technologies last issued its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies has generated $10.70 earnings per share over the last year ($8.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.5. Earnings for FLEETCOR Technologies are expected to grow by 13.94% in the coming year, from $11.91 to $13.57 per share. FLEETCOR Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. FLEETCOR Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13722058”.

Analyst Opinion on FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FLEETCOR Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $311.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.49%. The high price target for FLT is $350.00 and the low price target for FLT is $270.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

FLEETCOR Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $311.10, FLEETCOR Technologies has a forecasted upside of 22.5% from its current price of $253.98. FLEETCOR Technologies has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. FLEETCOR Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

In the past three months, FLEETCOR Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.20% of the stock of FLEETCOR Technologies is held by insiders. 90.59% of the stock of FLEETCOR Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT



Earnings for FLEETCOR Technologies are expected to grow by 13.94% in the coming year, from $11.91 to $13.57 per share. The P/E ratio of FLEETCOR Technologies is 29.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.85. The P/E ratio of FLEETCOR Technologies is 29.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 49.23. FLEETCOR Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 1.35. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. FLEETCOR Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 6.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here