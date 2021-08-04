Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Earnings results for Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Floor & Decor last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. The business earned $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor has generated $1.50 earnings per share over the last year ($2.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.5. Earnings for Floor & Decor are expected to grow by 16.46% in the coming year, from $2.37 to $2.76 per share. Floor & Decor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Floor & Decor will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “10158275”.

Analyst Opinion on Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Floor & Decor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $110.53, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.05%. The high price target for FND is $140.00 and the low price target for FND is $75.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor does not currently pay a dividend. Floor & Decor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

In the past three months, Floor & Decor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,471,596.00 in company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of Floor & Decor is held by insiders. 94.10% of the stock of Floor & Decor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND



Earnings for Floor & Decor are expected to grow by 16.46% in the coming year, from $2.37 to $2.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Floor & Decor is 56.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.02. The P/E ratio of Floor & Decor is 56.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 21.17. Floor & Decor has a PEG Ratio of 1.92. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Floor & Decor has a P/B Ratio of 13.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

