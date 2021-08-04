Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Earnings results for FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 13 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

FOX last posted its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX has generated $2.48 earnings per share over the last year ($3.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Earnings for FOX are expected to decrease by -0.72% in the coming year, from $2.77 to $2.75 per share. FOX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. FOX will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FOX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.43%. The high price target for FOXA is $50.00 and the low price target for FOXA is $27.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

FOX has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.46, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.71, FOX has a forecasted upside of 11.4% from its current price of $35.64. FOX has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

FOX pays a meaningful dividend of 1.29%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FOX has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of FOX is 18.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, FOX will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.73% next year. This indicates that FOX will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

In the past three months, FOX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 18.46% of the stock of FOX is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 54.34% of the stock of FOX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA



Earnings for FOX are expected to decrease by -0.72% in the coming year, from $2.77 to $2.75 per share. The P/E ratio of FOX is 10.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.85. The P/E ratio of FOX is 10.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 35.85. FOX has a PEG Ratio of 1.49. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. FOX has a P/B Ratio of 2.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here