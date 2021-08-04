Reports First Quarter 2020 Results FOX (NASDAQ:FOX)

Earnings results for FOX (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fox Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

FOX last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. FOX has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. FOX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. FOX will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on FOX (NASDAQ:FOX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FOX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.66%. The high price target for FOX is $42.00 and the low price target for FOX is $39.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

FOX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.50, FOX has a forecasted upside of 21.7% from its current price of $33.29. FOX has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: FOX (NASDAQ:FOX)

FOX pays a meaningful dividend of 1.38%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FOX has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: FOX (NASDAQ:FOX)

In the past three months, FOX insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,339,257.00 in company stock. 17.47% of the stock of FOX is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 23.44% of the stock of FOX is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX



The P/E ratio of FOX is 9.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.85. The P/E ratio of FOX is 9.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 35.85. FOX has a P/B Ratio of 1.99. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here