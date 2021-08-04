Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Earnings results for frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

frontdoor last issued its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $329 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. Its revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. frontdoor has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year ($1.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.3. Earnings for frontdoor are expected to grow by 25.15% in the coming year, from $1.71 to $2.14 per share. frontdoor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. frontdoor will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158327”.

Analyst Opinion on frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for frontdoor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.81%. The high price target for FTDR is $64.00 and the low price target for FTDR is $45.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

frontdoor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.86, frontdoor has a forecasted upside of 12.8% from its current price of $50.40. frontdoor has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor does not currently pay a dividend. frontdoor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

In the past three months, frontdoor insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.46% of the stock of frontdoor is held by insiders. 98.86% of the stock of frontdoor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR



Earnings for frontdoor are expected to grow by 25.15% in the coming year, from $1.71 to $2.14 per share. The P/E ratio of frontdoor is 41.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.14. The P/E ratio of frontdoor is 41.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 21.31. frontdoor has a PEG Ratio of 2.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

