Wall street estimates Earnings report Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Earnings results for Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3.

Frontier Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $271 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.78 million. Frontier Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Frontier Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.92) to $1.04 per share. Frontier Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Frontier Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Frontier Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.66, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 49.09%. The high price target for ULCC is $26.00 and the low price target for ULCC is $15.61. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group does not currently pay a dividend. Frontier Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

In the past three months, Frontier Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC



