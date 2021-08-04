Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Earnings results for Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 08/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Gerdau last posted its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Gerdau has generated $0.27 earnings per share over the last year ($0.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9. Earnings for Gerdau are expected to decrease by -40.63% in the coming year, from $1.28 to $0.76 per share. Gerdau has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gerdau in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Gerdau.

Dividend Strength: Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau pays a meaningful dividend of 2.36%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Gerdau does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Gerdau is 51.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Gerdau will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.42% next year. This indicates that Gerdau will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

In the past three months, Gerdau insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.02% of the stock of Gerdau is held by insiders. Only 3.04% of the stock of Gerdau is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB



Earnings for Gerdau are expected to decrease by -40.63% in the coming year, from $1.28 to $0.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Gerdau is 6.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.24. The P/E ratio of Gerdau is 6.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 22.99. Gerdau has a PEG Ratio of 0.26. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Gerdau has a P/B Ratio of 1.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

