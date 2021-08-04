How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Earnings results for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Globus Medical last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Its revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Globus Medical has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year ($1.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.5. Earnings for Globus Medical are expected to grow by 14.74% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $2.18 per share. Globus Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Globus Medical will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “136-3916”.

Analyst Opinion on Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Globus Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.85, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.88%. The high price target for GMED is $82.00 and the low price target for GMED is $56.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Globus Medical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.85, Globus Medical has a forecasted downside of 11.9% from its current price of $82.67. Globus Medical has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Globus Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

In the past three months, Globus Medical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,208,359.00 in company stock. 16.50% of the stock of Globus Medical is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 66.56% of the stock of Globus Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED



Earnings for Globus Medical are expected to grow by 14.74% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $2.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Globus Medical is 69.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.24. The P/E ratio of Globus Medical is 69.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.60. Globus Medical has a PEG Ratio of 4.54. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Globus Medical has a P/B Ratio of 5.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here