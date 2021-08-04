Nothing seems to bother GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

Earnings results for GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

GoDaddy last issued its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.25. The company earned $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. GoDaddy has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year (($3.21) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for GoDaddy are expected to grow by 58.97% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.86 per share. GoDaddy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. GoDaddy will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GoDaddy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $100.64, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.40%. The high price target for GDDY is $115.00 and the low price target for GDDY is $87.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

GoDaddy does not currently pay a dividend. GoDaddy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, GoDaddy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $341,696.00 in company stock. Only 0.38% of the stock of GoDaddy is held by insiders. 94.98% of the stock of GoDaddy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for GoDaddy are expected to grow by 58.97% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.86 per share. The P/E ratio of GoDaddy is -26.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of GoDaddy is -26.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. GoDaddy has a PEG Ratio of 2.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

