Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Graham (NYSE:GHC)

Earnings results for Graham (NYSE:GHC)

Graham Holdings Company is estimated to report earnings on 08/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Graham last announced its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $712.46 million for the quarter. Graham has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($88.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5. Graham has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Graham (NYSE:GHC)

Dividend Strength: Graham (NYSE:GHC)

Graham has a dividend yield of 0.91%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Graham has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Graham (NYSE:GHC)

In the past three months, Graham insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 19.70% of the stock of Graham is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 62.15% of the stock of Graham is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Graham (NYSE:GHC



The P/E ratio of Graham is 7.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.14. The P/E ratio of Graham is 7.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 37.16. Graham has a P/B Ratio of 0.88. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

