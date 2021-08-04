Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Granite Real Estate (NASDAQ:GRP.U)

Earnings results for Granite Real Estate (NASDAQ:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Granite Real Estate in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Granite Real Estate pays a meaningful dividend of 1.27%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Granite Real Estate does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Granite Real Estate is 29.63%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Granite Real Estate will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.29% next year. This indicates that Granite Real Estate will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Granite Real Estate insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 51.01% of the stock of Granite Real Estate is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Granite Real Estate are expected to grow by 6.42% in the coming year, from $3.27 to $3.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Granite Real Estate is 9.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.22. The P/E ratio of Granite Real Estate is 9.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.89. Granite Real Estate has a P/B Ratio of 1.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

