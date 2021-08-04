Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Earnings results for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.57.

Guardant Health last announced its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Its revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Guardant Health has generated ($2.60) earnings per share over the last year (($3.38) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Guardant Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.74) to ($2.88) per share. Guardant Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Guardant Health will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Guardant Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $170.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.86%. The high price target for GH is $195.00 and the low price target for GH is $135.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Guardant Health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $170.00, Guardant Health has a forecasted upside of 53.9% from its current price of $110.49. Guardant Health has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health does not currently pay a dividend. Guardant Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

In the past three months, Guardant Health insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,356,340.00 in company stock. Only 5.80% of the stock of Guardant Health is held by insiders. 89.55% of the stock of Guardant Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH



Earnings for Guardant Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.74) to ($2.88) per share. The P/E ratio of Guardant Health is -32.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Guardant Health is -32.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Guardant Health has a P/B Ratio of 8.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here