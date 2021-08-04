Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Earnings results for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Healthcare Realty Trust last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. Healthcare Realty Trust has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year ($0.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.1. Earnings for Healthcare Realty Trust are expected to grow by 4.62% in the coming year, from $1.73 to $1.81 per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Healthcare Realty Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158528”.

Analyst Opinion on Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Healthcare Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.66%. The high price target for HR is $35.00 and the low price target for HR is $31.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.80%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Healthcare Realty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Healthcare Realty Trust is 73.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Healthcare Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 66.85% next year. This indicates that Healthcare Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

In the past three months, Healthcare Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Healthcare Realty Trust is held by insiders. 95.31% of the stock of Healthcare Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR



Earnings for Healthcare Realty Trust are expected to grow by 4.62% in the coming year, from $1.73 to $1.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Healthcare Realty Trust is 47.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.14. The P/E ratio of Healthcare Realty Trust is 47.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.89. Healthcare Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

