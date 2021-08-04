Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)

Earnings results for Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand Inc is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

Hillenbrand last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm earned $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hillenbrand has generated $3.19 earnings per share over the last year ($2.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.6. Earnings for Hillenbrand are expected to remain at $3.55 per share in the coming year. Hillenbrand has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Hillenbrand will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13721745”.

Analyst Opinion on Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hillenbrand in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.10%. The high price target for HI is $54.00 and the low price target for HI is $52.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hillenbrand has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.00, Hillenbrand has a forecasted upside of 19.1% from its current price of $44.50. Hillenbrand has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand pays a meaningful dividend of 1.90%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hillenbrand has been increasing its dividend for 13 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hillenbrand is 26.96%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hillenbrand will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.23% next year. This indicates that Hillenbrand will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)

In the past three months, Hillenbrand insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.03% of the stock of Hillenbrand is held by insiders. 85.09% of the stock of Hillenbrand is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI



Earnings for Hillenbrand are expected to remain at $3.55 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Hillenbrand is 19.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.22. The P/E ratio of Hillenbrand is 19.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 47.08. Hillenbrand has a PEG Ratio of 1.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hillenbrand has a P/B Ratio of 3.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

