Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

Earnings results for HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

HollyFrontier last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company earned $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. HollyFrontier has generated ($0.87) earnings per share over the last year (($0.93) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for HollyFrontier are expected to grow by 369.86% in the coming year, from $0.73 to $3.43 per share. HollyFrontier has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. HollyFrontier will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HollyFrontier in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.70%. The high price target for HFC is $47.00 and the low price target for HFC is $28.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

HollyFrontier has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.92, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.67, HollyFrontier has a forecasted upside of 26.7% from its current price of $28.94. HollyFrontier has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier does not currently pay a dividend. HollyFrontier does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

In the past three months, HollyFrontier insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $366,570.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.42% of the stock of HollyFrontier is held by insiders. 86.60% of the stock of HollyFrontier is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC



Earnings for HollyFrontier are expected to grow by 369.86% in the coming year, from $0.73 to $3.43 per share. The P/E ratio of HollyFrontier is -31.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of HollyFrontier is -31.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. HollyFrontier has a P/B Ratio of 0.82. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here