, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Earnings results for Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.91. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

Horizon Therapeutics Public last released its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Horizon Therapeutics Public has generated $3.88 earnings per share over the last year ($1.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.0. Earnings for Horizon Therapeutics Public are expected to grow by 44.69% in the coming year, from $3.58 to $5.18 per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Horizon Therapeutics Public will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Horizon Therapeutics Public in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $112.78, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.03%. The high price target for HZNP is $125.00 and the low price target for HZNP is $100.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Horizon Therapeutics Public has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 9 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $112.78, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a forecasted upside of 13.0% from its current price of $99.78. Horizon Therapeutics Public has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public does not currently pay a dividend. Horizon Therapeutics Public does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

In the past three months, Horizon Therapeutics Public insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $17,285,112.00 in company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of Horizon Therapeutics Public is held by insiders. 86.01% of the stock of Horizon Therapeutics Public is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Horizon Therapeutics Public are expected to grow by 44.69% in the coming year, from $3.58 to $5.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Horizon Therapeutics Public is 86.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.85. The P/E ratio of Horizon Therapeutics Public is 86.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 34.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a PEG Ratio of 1.99. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a P/B Ratio of 5.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

