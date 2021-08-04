Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Earnings results for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Hostess Brands last announced its earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company earned $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Its revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hostess Brands has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year ($0.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. Earnings for Hostess Brands are expected to grow by 9.52% in the coming year, from $0.84 to $0.92 per share. Hostess Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Hostess Brands will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13720634”.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hostess Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.02%. The high price target for TWNK is $18.00 and the low price target for TWNK is $14.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hostess Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.75, Hostess Brands has a forecasted upside of 5.0% from its current price of $15.95. Hostess Brands has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Hostess Brands does not currently pay a dividend. Hostess Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Hostess Brands insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,662,080.00 in company stock. Only 0.73% of the stock of Hostess Brands is held by insiders.

Earnings for Hostess Brands are expected to grow by 9.52% in the coming year, from $0.84 to $0.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Hostess Brands is 23.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.14. The P/E ratio of Hostess Brands is 23.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 47.08. Hostess Brands has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

