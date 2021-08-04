Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Earnings results for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Howmet Aerospace last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company earned $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has generated $0.80 earnings per share over the last year ($0.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.9. Earnings for Howmet Aerospace are expected to grow by 56.12% in the coming year, from $0.98 to $1.53 per share. Howmet Aerospace has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Howmet Aerospace will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “1864515”.

Analyst Opinion on Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Howmet Aerospace in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.70, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.09%. The high price target for HWM is $39.00 and the low price target for HWM is $22.00. There are currently 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Howmet Aerospace has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace does not currently pay a dividend. Howmet Aerospace does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Howmet Aerospace will have a dividend payout ratio of 5.23% next year. This indicates that Howmet Aerospace will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

In the past three months, Howmet Aerospace insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.52% of the stock of Howmet Aerospace is held by insiders. 88.47% of the stock of Howmet Aerospace is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM



Earnings for Howmet Aerospace are expected to grow by 56.12% in the coming year, from $0.98 to $1.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Howmet Aerospace is 116.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.22 and a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 21.31. Howmet Aerospace has a P/B Ratio of 4.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

