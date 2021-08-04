Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Earnings results for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.23.

HubSpot last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. HubSpot has generated ($1.08) earnings per share over the last year (($2.00) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for HubSpot are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.55) to ($1.80) per share. HubSpot has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. HubSpot will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “6587506”.

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HubSpot in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $537.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.85%. The high price target for HUBS is $650.00 and the low price target for HUBS is $240.00. There are currently 17 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

HubSpot has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.06, and is based on 17 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $537.29, HubSpot has a forecasted downside of 9.9% from its current price of $596.00. HubSpot has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

HubSpot does not currently pay a dividend. HubSpot does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, HubSpot insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $25,279,844.00 in company stock. Only 6.00% of the stock of HubSpot is held by insiders. 90.37% of the stock of HubSpot is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for HubSpot are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.55) to ($1.80) per share. The P/E ratio of HubSpot is -298.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of HubSpot is -298.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. HubSpot has a P/B Ratio of 35.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

