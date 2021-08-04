Earnings and Growth Analysis : ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Earnings results for ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.45.

ICU Medical last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. ICU Medical has generated $6.13 earnings per share over the last year ($4.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.4. Earnings for ICU Medical are expected to grow by 13.05% in the coming year, from $6.13 to $6.93 per share. ICU Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. ICU Medical will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ICU Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $240.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.17%. The high price target for ICUI is $245.00 and the low price target for ICUI is $236.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical does not currently pay a dividend. ICU Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

In the past three months, ICU Medical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $196,708.00 in company stock. Only 9.10% of the stock of ICU Medical is held by insiders. 94.75% of the stock of ICU Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI



Earnings for ICU Medical are expected to grow by 13.05% in the coming year, from $6.13 to $6.93 per share. The P/E ratio of ICU Medical is 45.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.22. The P/E ratio of ICU Medical is 45.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.53. ICU Medical has a P/B Ratio of 2.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

