Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Earnings results for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3599999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

Illumina last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business earned $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina has generated $4.50 earnings per share over the last year ($4.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.5. Earnings for Illumina are expected to grow by 2.15% in the coming year, from $6.06 to $6.19 per share. Illumina has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Illumina will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Illumina in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $378.59, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.04%. The high price target for ILMN is $570.00 and the low price target for ILMN is $280.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Illumina has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.12, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $378.59, Illumina has a forecasted downside of 24.0% from its current price of $498.42. Illumina has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina does not currently pay a dividend. Illumina does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

In the past three months, Illumina insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,660,080.00 in company stock. Only 0.23% of the stock of Illumina is held by insiders. 89.33% of the stock of Illumina is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN



Earnings for Illumina are expected to grow by 2.15% in the coming year, from $6.06 to $6.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Illumina is 116.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.78. The P/E ratio of Illumina is 116.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.28. Illumina has a P/B Ratio of 15.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

