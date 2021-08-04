How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Earnings results for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Group, N.V. is estimated to report earnings on 08/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

ING Groep last posted its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. ING Groep has generated $0.73 earnings per share over the last year ($0.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Earnings for ING Groep are expected to grow by 3.68% in the coming year, from $1.36 to $1.41 per share. ING Groep has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ING Groep in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.01, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.08%. The high price target for ING is $13.01 and the low price target for ING is $13.01. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ING Groep has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.01, ING Groep has a forecasted downside of 0.1% from its current price of $13.02. ING Groep has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep has a dividend yield of 0.94%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ING Groep does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of ING Groep is 16.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ING Groep will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.51% next year. This indicates that ING Groep will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

In the past three months, ING Groep insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.89% of the stock of ING Groep is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ING Groep (NYSE:ING



Earnings for ING Groep are expected to grow by 3.68% in the coming year, from $1.36 to $1.41 per share. The P/E ratio of ING Groep is 15.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of ING Groep is 15.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. ING Groep has a PEG Ratio of 0.39. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. ING Groep has a P/B Ratio of 0.84. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

