Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

Earnings results for International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3599999999999999.

International Flavors & Fragrances last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances has generated $5.70 earnings per share over the last year ($1.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.1. Earnings for International Flavors & Fragrances are expected to grow by 12.46% in the coming year, from $5.94 to $6.68 per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. International Flavors & Fragrances will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 6th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for International Flavors & Fragrances in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $150.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.21%. The high price target for IFF is $168.00 and the low price target for IFF is $122.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

International Flavors & Fragrances has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $150.43, International Flavors & Fragrances has a forecasted upside of 0.2% from its current price of $150.11. International Flavors & Fragrances has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances pays a meaningful dividend of 2.04%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. International Flavors & Fragrances has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of International Flavors & Fragrances is 54.04%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, International Flavors & Fragrances will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.11% next year. This indicates that International Flavors & Fragrances will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

In the past three months, International Flavors & Fragrances insiders have sold 31.38% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $140,390.00 in company stock and sold $184,442.00 in company stock. Only 0.17% of the stock of International Flavors & Fragrances is held by insiders. 91.22% of the stock of International Flavors & Fragrances is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF



Earnings for International Flavors & Fragrances are expected to grow by 12.46% in the coming year, from $5.94 to $6.68 per share. The P/E ratio of International Flavors & Fragrances is 81.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.02. The P/E ratio of International Flavors & Fragrances is 81.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 46.27. International Flavors & Fragrances has a PEG Ratio of 2.60. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. International Flavors & Fragrances has a P/B Ratio of 2.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here