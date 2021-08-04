Nothing seems to bother Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Earnings results for Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

Iron Mountain last released its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain has generated $3.07 earnings per share over the last year ($1.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.9. Earnings for Iron Mountain are expected to grow by 11.03% in the coming year, from $2.63 to $2.92 per share. Iron Mountain has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Iron Mountain will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157391”.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Iron Mountain in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.85%. The high price target for IRM is $43.00 and the low price target for IRM is $18.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Iron Mountain has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.00, Iron Mountain has a forecasted downside of 24.8% from its current price of $43.91. Iron Mountain has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Iron Mountain is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.64%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Iron Mountain has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Iron Mountain is 80.46%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Iron Mountain will have a dividend payout ratio of 84.59% in the coming year. This indicates that Iron Mountain may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, Iron Mountain insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,349,929.00 in company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Iron Mountain is held by insiders. 77.44% of the stock of Iron Mountain is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Iron Mountain are expected to grow by 11.03% in the coming year, from $2.63 to $2.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Iron Mountain is 38.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Iron Mountain is 38.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Iron Mountain has a PEG Ratio of 9.61. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Iron Mountain has a P/B Ratio of 11.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

