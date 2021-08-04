Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Earnings results for Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kellogg Company is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.24.

Kellogg last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company earned $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kellogg has generated $3.99 earnings per share over the last year ($3.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. Earnings for Kellogg are expected to grow by 3.67% in the coming year, from $4.09 to $4.24 per share. Kellogg has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Kellogg will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Kellogg (NYSE:K)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kellogg in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.12%. The high price target for K is $75.00 and the low price target for K is $58.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Kellogg has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.50, Kellogg has a forecasted upside of 6.1% from its current price of $63.61. Kellogg has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kellogg is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.66%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Kellogg has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kellogg is 58.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kellogg will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.72% next year. This indicates that Kellogg will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K)

In the past three months, Kellogg insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $32,826,515.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Kellogg is held by insiders. 85.30% of the stock of Kellogg is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kellogg (NYSE:K



Earnings for Kellogg are expected to grow by 3.67% in the coming year, from $4.09 to $4.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Kellogg is 17.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.02. The P/E ratio of Kellogg is 17.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 46.27. Kellogg has a PEG Ratio of 3.45. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kellogg has a P/B Ratio of 6.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

