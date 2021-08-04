Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

Earnings results for Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.5899999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Kennedy-Wilson last announced its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company earned $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Kennedy-Wilson has generated $2.18 earnings per share over the last year ($0.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.0. Earnings for Kennedy-Wilson are expected to decrease by -41.76% in the coming year, from $2.73 to $1.59 per share. Kennedy-Wilson has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Kennedy-Wilson will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158211”.

Analyst Opinion on Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kennedy-Wilson in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.12%. The high price target for KW is $24.00 and the low price target for KW is $22.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kennedy-Wilson has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.36%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Kennedy-Wilson has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kennedy-Wilson is 40.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kennedy-Wilson will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.35% next year. This indicates that Kennedy-Wilson will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

In the past three months, Kennedy-Wilson insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 22.10% of the stock of Kennedy-Wilson is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 78.47% of the stock of Kennedy-Wilson is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Kennedy-Wilson are expected to decrease by -41.76% in the coming year, from $2.73 to $1.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Kennedy-Wilson is 28.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.14. The P/E ratio of Kennedy-Wilson is 28.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.89. Kennedy-Wilson has a PEG Ratio of 0.56. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Kennedy-Wilson has a P/B Ratio of 2.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

