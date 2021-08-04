Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Earnings results for Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3599999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries last released its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business earned $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year ($2.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4. Earnings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries are expected to decrease by -21.49% in the coming year, from $4.70 to $3.69 per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Kulicke and Soffa Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13721220”.

Analyst Opinion on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.38%. The high price target for KLIC is $83.00 and the low price target for KLIC is $40.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 1.03%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kulicke and Soffa Industries is 58.95%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kulicke and Soffa Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.18% next year. This indicates that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

In the past three months, Kulicke and Soffa Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,543,200.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Kulicke and Soffa Industries is held by insiders. 84.92% of the stock of Kulicke and Soffa Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC



Earnings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries are expected to decrease by -21.49% in the coming year, from $4.70 to $3.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Kulicke and Soffa Industries is 23.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.14. The P/E ratio of Kulicke and Soffa Industries is 23.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.94. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a P/B Ratio of 4.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

