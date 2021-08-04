Analysts Are Pretty Bullish … Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Earnings results for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Company is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.95.

Lamar Advertising last posted its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business earned $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358 million. Its revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lamar Advertising has generated $5.10 earnings per share over the last year ($2.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.8. Lamar Advertising has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Lamar Advertising will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 334-777-6991 with passcode “12503850”.

Analyst Opinion on Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lamar Advertising in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $97.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.82%. The high price target for LAMR is $125.00 and the low price target for LAMR is $80.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lamar Advertising has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $97.67, Lamar Advertising has a forecasted downside of 8.8% from its current price of $107.12. Lamar Advertising has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising pays a meaningful dividend of 2.81%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lamar Advertising has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lamar Advertising is 58.82%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

In the past three months, Lamar Advertising insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 14.99% of the stock of Lamar Advertising is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 77.13% of the stock of Lamar Advertising is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR



The P/E ratio of Lamar Advertising is 44.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Lamar Advertising is 44.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Lamar Advertising has a P/B Ratio of 8.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here