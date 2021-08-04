Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Earnings results for Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.77.

Lemonade last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Its revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lemonade has generated ($3.63) earnings per share over the last year (($3.75) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Lemonade are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.49) to ($3.62) per share. Lemonade has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Lemonade will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lemonade in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $88.57, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.46%. The high price target for LMND is $134.00 and the low price target for LMND is $29.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Lemonade has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade does not currently pay a dividend. Lemonade does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

In the past three months, Lemonade insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,771,800.00 in company stock. 38.80% of the stock of Lemonade is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 31.30% of the stock of Lemonade is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND



Earnings for Lemonade are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.49) to ($3.62) per share. The P/E ratio of Lemonade is -23.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Lemonade is -23.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Lemonade has a P/B Ratio of 9.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

