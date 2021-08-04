Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Earnings results for Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55.

Leslie’s last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm earned $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. Leslie’s has generated $0.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.9. Earnings for Leslie’s are expected to grow by 12.33% in the coming year, from $0.73 to $0.82 per share. Leslie’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Leslie’s will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Leslie’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.09, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.79%. The high price target for LESL is $38.00 and the low price target for LESL is $24.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Leslie’s has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.09, Leslie’s has a forecasted upside of 27.8% from its current price of $24.33. Leslie’s has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s does not currently pay a dividend. Leslie’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

In the past three months, Leslie’s insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $429,656,372.00 in company stock. 79.13% of the stock of Leslie’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL



Earnings for Leslie’s are expected to grow by 12.33% in the coming year, from $0.73 to $0.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Leslie’s is 57.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.14. The P/E ratio of Leslie’s is 57.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 47.08.

More latest stories: here