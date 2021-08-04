Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Earnings results for Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.15.

Liberty Latin America last issued its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Liberty Latin America has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.36) diluted earnings per share). Liberty Latin America has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Liberty Latin America will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Liberty Latin America in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.68%. The high price target for LILAK is $18.00 and the low price target for LILAK is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Liberty Latin America has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.50, Liberty Latin America has a forecasted upside of 22.7% from its current price of $13.45. Liberty Latin America has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America does not currently pay a dividend. Liberty Latin America does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

In the past three months, Liberty Latin America insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 58.63% of the stock of Liberty Latin America is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK



The P/E ratio of Liberty Latin America is -5.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Liberty Latin America is -5.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

