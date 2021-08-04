Did they just beat EPS? Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Earnings results for Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Lumen Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year (($0.99) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Lumen Technologies are expected to decrease by -19.28% in the coming year, from $1.66 to $1.34 per share. Lumen Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Lumen Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 402-977-9140 with passcode “21995497”.

Analyst Opinion on Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lumen Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.05, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.04%. The high price target for LUMN is $16.00 and the low price target for LUMN is $12.10. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Lumen Technologies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.50, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.05, Lumen Technologies has a forecasted upside of 12.0% from its current price of $12.54. Lumen Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.02%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Lumen Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Lumen Technologies is 59.88%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lumen Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 74.63% next year. This indicates that Lumen Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

In the past three months, Lumen Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of Lumen Technologies is held by insiders. 73.63% of the stock of Lumen Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN



Earnings for Lumen Technologies are expected to decrease by -19.28% in the coming year, from $1.66 to $1.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Lumen Technologies is -12.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Lumen Technologies is -12.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Lumen Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here