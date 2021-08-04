Must-See Earnings Estimates Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Earnings results for Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Magellan Health, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84.

Magellan Health last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 30th, 2021. The reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.67. The business earned $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Its revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Magellan Health has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year ($15.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.2. Earnings for Magellan Health are expected to grow by 18.59% in the coming year, from $3.55 to $4.21 per share. Magellan Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Magellan Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $93.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.15%. The high price target for MGLN is $95.00 and the low price target for MGLN is $90.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Magellan Health has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $93.33, Magellan Health has a forecasted downside of 1.2% from its current price of $94.42. Magellan Health has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Magellan Health does not currently pay a dividend. Magellan Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN)

In the past three months, Magellan Health insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 14.10% of the stock of Magellan Health is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 96.53% of the stock of Magellan Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN



Earnings for Magellan Health are expected to grow by 18.59% in the coming year, from $3.55 to $4.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Magellan Health is 6.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.14. The P/E ratio of Magellan Health is 6.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.53. Magellan Health has a P/B Ratio of 1.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here