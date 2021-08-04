Earnings and Growth Analysis : Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Earnings results for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.6.

Marathon Oil last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm earned $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil has generated ($1.16) earnings per share over the last year (($1.66) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Marathon Oil are expected to decrease by -5.94% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $0.95 per share. Marathon Oil has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Marathon Oil will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Marathon Oil in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.06, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.60%. The high price target for MRO is $20.00 and the low price target for MRO is $5.40. There are currently 7 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Marathon Oil has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.06, Marathon Oil has a forecasted upside of 15.6% from its current price of $11.30. Marathon Oil has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil pays a meaningful dividend of 1.38%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Marathon Oil has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Marathon Oil will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.84% next year. This indicates that Marathon Oil will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

In the past three months, Marathon Oil insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,178,996.00 in company stock. Only 0.76% of the stock of Marathon Oil is held by insiders. 68.76% of the stock of Marathon Oil is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO



Earnings for Marathon Oil are expected to decrease by -5.94% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $0.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Marathon Oil is -6.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Marathon Oil has a PEG Ratio of 0.30. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Marathon Oil has a P/B Ratio of 0.84. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

