thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Earnings results for Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Maxar Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $1.24. The business had revenue of $392 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Maxar Technologies has generated ($1.93) earnings per share over the last year ($4.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. Earnings for Maxar Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.42) to $1.14 per share. Maxar Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Maxar Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “5162864”.

Analyst Opinion on Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Maxar Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.85, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.25%. The high price target for MAXR is $59.00 and the low price target for MAXR is $28.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies has a dividend yield of 0.11%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Maxar Technologies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Maxar Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 3.51% next year. This indicates that Maxar Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

In the past three months, Maxar Technologies insiders have sold 756.70% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $151,320.00 in company stock and sold $1,296,360.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Maxar Technologies is held by insiders. 68.77% of the stock of Maxar Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Maxar Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.42) to $1.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Maxar Technologies is 8.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.18. The P/E ratio of Maxar Technologies is 8.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.19. Maxar Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 2.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

