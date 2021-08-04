Must-See Earnings Estimates for: McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

Earnings results for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.77.

McKesson last released its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has generated $17.21 earnings per share over the last year (($28.62) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for McKesson are expected to grow by 5.36% in the coming year, from $19.21 to $20.24 per share. McKesson has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. McKesson will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for McKesson in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $218.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.25%. The high price target for MCK is $257.00 and the low price target for MCK is $166.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson has a dividend yield of 0.82%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. McKesson has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of McKesson is 9.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, McKesson will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.30% next year. This indicates that McKesson will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

In the past three months, McKesson insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,784,193.00 in company stock. Only 0.28% of the stock of McKesson is held by insiders. 85.28% of the stock of McKesson is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of McKesson (NYSE:MCK



Earnings for McKesson are expected to grow by 5.36% in the coming year, from $19.21 to $20.24 per share. The P/E ratio of McKesson is -7.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of McKesson is -7.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. McKesson has a PEG Ratio of 1.74. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. McKesson has a P/B Ratio of 185.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

