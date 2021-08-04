Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

Earnings results for MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

MDU Resources Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company earned $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. MDU Resources Group has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year ($2.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. Earnings for MDU Resources Group are expected to grow by 6.60% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $2.26 per share. MDU Resources Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. MDU Resources Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 2:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “5527896”.

Analyst Opinion on MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MDU Resources Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.79%. The high price target for MDU is $36.00 and the low price target for MDU is $26.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MDU Resources Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.00, MDU Resources Group has a forecasted downside of 2.8% from its current price of $31.89. MDU Resources Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.68%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MDU Resources Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of MDU Resources Group is 43.59%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MDU Resources Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.61% next year. This indicates that MDU Resources Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

In the past three months, MDU Resources Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,235,369.00 in company stock. Only 1.13% of the stock of MDU Resources Group is held by insiders. 67.93% of the stock of MDU Resources Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU



Earnings for MDU Resources Group are expected to grow by 6.60% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $2.26 per share. The P/E ratio of MDU Resources Group is 15.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.22. The P/E ratio of MDU Resources Group is 15.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.88. MDU Resources Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. MDU Resources Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here