Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Medifast (NYSE:MED)

Earnings results for Medifast (NYSE:MED)

MEDIFAST INC is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.96.

Medifast last announced its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Medifast has generated $9.14 earnings per share over the last year ($10.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.4. Earnings for Medifast are expected to grow by 13.90% in the coming year, from $13.74 to $15.65 per share. Medifast has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Medifast will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10158283”.

Analyst Opinion on Medifast (NYSE:MED)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Medifast in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $353.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.44%. The high price target for MED is $400.00 and the low price target for MED is $265.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Medifast has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $353.33, Medifast has a forecasted upside of 26.4% from its current price of $279.44. Medifast has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Medifast (NYSE:MED)

Medifast pays a meaningful dividend of 1.99%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Medifast has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Medifast is 62.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Medifast will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.29% next year. This indicates that Medifast will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Medifast (NYSE:MED)

In the past three months, Medifast insiders have sold 15,635.50% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $40,507.00 in company stock and sold $6,373,977.00 in company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Medifast is held by insiders. 81.39% of the stock of Medifast is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Medifast (NYSE:MED



Earnings for Medifast are expected to grow by 13.90% in the coming year, from $13.74 to $15.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Medifast is 26.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.14. The P/E ratio of Medifast is 26.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 47.08. Medifast has a P/B Ratio of 20.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

