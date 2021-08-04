Earnings : What to expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Earnings results for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.52.

MGM Resorts International last issued its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm earned $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Its revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. MGM Resorts International has generated ($3.94) earnings per share over the last year (($4.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MGM Resorts International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.31) to $0.33 per share. MGM Resorts International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. MGM Resorts International will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157792”.

Analyst Opinion on MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MGM Resorts International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.27%. The high price target for MGM is $54.00 and the low price target for MGM is $20.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

MGM Resorts International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.42, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.83, MGM Resorts International has a forecasted upside of 9.3% from its current price of $37.37. MGM Resorts International has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International has a dividend yield of 0.03%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MGM Resorts International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, MGM Resorts International will have a dividend payout ratio of 3.03% next year. This indicates that MGM Resorts International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

In the past three months, MGM Resorts International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,918,869.00 in company stock. Only 5.09% of the stock of MGM Resorts International is held by insiders. 61.41% of the stock of MGM Resorts International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM



Earnings for MGM Resorts International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.31) to $0.33 per share. The P/E ratio of MGM Resorts International is -8.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MGM Resorts International is -8.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MGM Resorts International has a P/B Ratio of 1.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here