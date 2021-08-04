Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Earnings results for MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Microvision, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

MicroVision last released its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.02. The firm earned $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. MicroVision has generated ($0.10) earnings per share over the last year (($0.10) diluted earnings per share). MicroVision has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. MicroVision will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MicroVision in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision does not currently pay a dividend. MicroVision does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

In the past three months, MicroVision insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of MicroVision is held by insiders. Only 18.47% of the stock of MicroVision is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)



The P/E ratio of MicroVision is -135.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MicroVision is -135.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MicroVision has a P/B Ratio of 226.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

