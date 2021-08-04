Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Earnings results for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $6.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

Moderna last posted its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business earned $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Moderna has generated ($1.96) earnings per share over the last year ($1.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.2. Earnings for Moderna are expected to decrease by -30.86% in the coming year, from $25.60 to $17.70 per share. Moderna has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Moderna will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Moderna in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $177.86, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 53.98%. The high price target for MRNA is $250.00 and the low price target for MRNA is $80.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Moderna has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $177.86, Moderna has a forecasted downside of 54.0% from its current price of $386.51. Moderna has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Moderna does not currently pay a dividend. Moderna does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Moderna insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $80,433,286.00 in company stock. 19.40% of the stock of Moderna is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 51.51% of the stock of Moderna is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Moderna are expected to decrease by -30.86% in the coming year, from $25.60 to $17.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Moderna is 309.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Moderna is 309.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.65. Moderna has a PEG Ratio of 1.18. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Moderna has a P/B Ratio of 59.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

