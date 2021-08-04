Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

Earnings results for Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

Mplx last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business earned $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mplx has generated $2.44 earnings per share over the last year ($2.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Earnings for Mplx are expected to grow by 5.84% in the coming year, from $2.74 to $2.90 per share. Mplx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Mplx will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mplx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.12, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.38%. The high price target for MPLX is $33.00 and the low price target for MPLX is $24.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mplx has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.12, Mplx has a forecasted upside of 7.4% from its current price of $28.05. Mplx has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.69%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Mplx has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Mplx is 112.70%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Mplx will have a dividend payout ratio of 94.83% in the coming year. This indicates that Mplx may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

In the past three months, Mplx insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $67,500.00 in company stock. Only 27.79% of the stock of Mplx is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX



Earnings for Mplx are expected to grow by 5.84% in the coming year, from $2.74 to $2.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Mplx is 11.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.85. The P/E ratio of Mplx is 11.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 27.51. Mplx has a P/B Ratio of 2.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here