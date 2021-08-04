Nothing seems to bother Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Earnings results for Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products Inc is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Mueller Water Products last released its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Mueller Water Products has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year ($0.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.7. Earnings for Mueller Water Products are expected to grow by 11.67% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.67 per share. Mueller Water Products has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Mueller Water Products will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mueller Water Products in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.86%. The high price target for MWA is $16.00 and the low price target for MWA is $11.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products pays a meaningful dividend of 1.48%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Mueller Water Products has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Mueller Water Products is 42.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Mueller Water Products will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.84% next year. This indicates that Mueller Water Products will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

In the past three months, Mueller Water Products insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Mueller Water Products is held by insiders. 88.45% of the stock of Mueller Water Products is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA



Earnings for Mueller Water Products are expected to grow by 11.67% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Mueller Water Products is 30.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.18. The P/E ratio of Mueller Water Products is 30.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 42.62. Mueller Water Products has a PEG Ratio of 2.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Mueller Water Products has a P/B Ratio of 3.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

