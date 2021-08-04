Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Earnings results for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.69.

Natera last released its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business earned $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Natera has generated ($2.84) earnings per share over the last year (($3.10) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Natera are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.85) to ($3.30) per share. Natera has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Natera will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Natera in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $128.73, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.14%. The high price target for NTRA is $160.00 and the low price target for NTRA is $60.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Natera has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $128.73, Natera has a forecasted upside of 16.1% from its current price of $110.84. Natera has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Natera does not currently pay a dividend. Natera does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Natera insiders have sold 9,305.83% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $271,200.00 in company stock and sold $25,508,609.00 in company stock. 10.86% of the stock of Natera is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 95.96% of the stock of Natera is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Natera are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.85) to ($3.30) per share. The P/E ratio of Natera is -35.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Natera is -35.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Natera has a P/B Ratio of 19.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

