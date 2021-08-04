Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Earnings results for Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.21.

Nevro last posted its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. Nevro has generated ($2.47) earnings per share over the last year (($2.56) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Nevro are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.43) to ($1.59) per share. Nevro has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Nevro will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nevro in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $194.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.44%. The high price target for NVRO is $225.00 and the low price target for NVRO is $150.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nevro has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $194.60, Nevro has a forecasted upside of 25.4% from its current price of $155.13. Nevro has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Nevro does not currently pay a dividend. Nevro does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Nevro insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,225,980.00 in company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of Nevro is held by insiders.

Earnings for Nevro are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.43) to ($1.59) per share. The P/E ratio of Nevro is -60.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Nevro is -60.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Nevro has a P/B Ratio of 13.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

