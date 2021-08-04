Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for News (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Earnings results for News (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

News last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. News has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year (($0.09) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for News are expected to grow by 26.67% in the coming year, from $0.45 to $0.57 per share. News has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. News will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “6574347”.

Analyst Opinion on News (NASDAQ:NWSA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for News in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.46, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.06%. The high price target for NWSA is $32.00 and the low price target for NWSA is $23.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

News has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.46, News has a forecasted upside of 14.1% from its current price of $24.07. News has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: News (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News has a dividend yield of 0.81%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. News has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of News is 90.91%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, News will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.09% next year. This indicates that News will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: News (NASDAQ:NWSA)

In the past three months, News insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 13.73% of the stock of News is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 63.52% of the stock of News is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of News (NASDAQ:NWSA



Earnings for News are expected to grow by 26.67% in the coming year, from $0.45 to $0.57 per share. The P/E ratio of News is -267.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of News is -267.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. News has a P/B Ratio of 1.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

