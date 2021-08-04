Wall street estimates Earnings report News (NASDAQ:NWS)

Earnings results for News (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

News last released its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company earned $2.34 billion during the quarter. News has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.09) diluted earnings per share). News has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. News will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “6574347”.

Analyst Opinion on News (NASDAQ:NWS)

Dividend Strength: News (NASDAQ:NWS)

News has a dividend yield of 0.85%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. News has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: News (NASDAQ:NWS)

In the past three months, News insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 39.40% of the stock of News is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 11.82% of the stock of News is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of News (NASDAQ:NWS



The P/E ratio of News is -256.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. News has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

