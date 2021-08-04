How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Earnings results for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.13.

Nexstar Media Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The firm earned $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Nexstar Media Group has generated $17.37 earnings per share over the last year ($18.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9. Earnings for Nexstar Media Group are expected to grow by 32.54% in the coming year, from $16.81 to $22.28 per share. Nexstar Media Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Nexstar Media Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nexstar Media Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $154.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.14%. The high price target for NXST is $185.00 and the low price target for NXST is $130.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nexstar Media Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $154.83, Nexstar Media Group has a forecasted upside of 5.1% from its current price of $147.26. Nexstar Media Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group pays a meaningful dividend of 1.90%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Nexstar Media Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Nexstar Media Group is 16.12%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Nexstar Media Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.57% next year. This indicates that Nexstar Media Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

In the past three months, Nexstar Media Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $718,237.00 in company stock. Only 6.90% of the stock of Nexstar Media Group is held by insiders. 94.95% of the stock of Nexstar Media Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST



Earnings for Nexstar Media Group are expected to grow by 32.54% in the coming year, from $16.81 to $22.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Nexstar Media Group is 7.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.22. The P/E ratio of Nexstar Media Group is 7.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 37.16. Nexstar Media Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.87. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Nexstar Media Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

